Breaking: Emir Sanusi Holds Sallah Durbar In Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II on Sunday, held a Sallah Durbar in Kano State.

The durbar was conducted after the Emir led the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque.

Naija News reports the Eid prayer was observed at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque due to heavy rain that made it impossible to use the premises of the Eid ground.

The State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and other cabinet members were part of the dignitaries who observed prayer with the Emir while a combined team of security forces were on hand to provide security.

After the Eid prayers, Emir Sanusi took the usual route back home and casually stopped along the way intermittently to receive greetings and homage from individuals and groups riding on a horse.

It would be recalled that the Kano State Police Command had earlier banned Sallah durbar after a joint security meeting in the State.

However, Governor Yusuf disagreed with the position of the Police on the durbar, saying he wasn’t carried along before such a decision was taken.

The Kano State Government, on Saturday, expressed concern over how the Police command in the state has been disobeying the “legitimate instructions” of Governor Abba Yusuf, Chief Security Officer of the State.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in the state, Haruna Isah Dederi, while speaking at a press conference in Government House, Kano, said, “I am compelled to ask the question: who is usurping the authority of the Commander-in-Chief. Because some people are dishing out directives to security chiefs in the State so much so that the State Police Commissioner without any consultation with the Chief Security Officer of the State or approval from the State Security Council had issued an order banning Eid-el-Kabir festivities in Kano State.”