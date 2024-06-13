Eid El-Kabir: Police Reject Ado Bayero’s Request, Ban Durbar In Kano

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has issued a prohibition on Durbar events within the state ahead of the 2024 Eid el Kabir festival.

This decision was conveyed through a declaration released by Abdullahi Kiyawa, who serves as the Police Public Relations Officer for the command.

Naija News reports that the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, had earlier extended invitations to the heads of districts for Durbar gatherings and requested the police’s assistance in ensuring safety.

However, in the declaration, the police asserted that such gatherings would not be permitted for security concerns.

The police command, however, congratulates Muslim faithfuls ahead of the annual festival celebrated across the world.

The police statement reads: “The Kano State Police Command congratulates Muslim faithfuls and all law-abiding residents of the State for witnessing yet another Eid-El-Kabir Sallah period and assures that adequate security deployments have been put in place to ensure no breakdown of law and order in all parts of the State before, during and after the festive period.

“This is part of the commitment to the sustenance of the peace by the Kano State Police Command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders. In furtherance, a ban has been placed on ALL DURBAR activities throughout the State for the upcoming Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

“This measure is taken as a result of a series of security reports obtained and wide consultations made with relevant security stakeholders to ensure the safety of the larger community.

“However, worshippers are advised to conduct their normal Eid Prayers at the various designated Eid praying grounds, traditionally done in the past.

“On a final note, the Command encourages continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively work together to build a safer and more secure environment.

“The Command also urges everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station.”