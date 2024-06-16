“I Am Pleased, May We Witness More Of It” – Gov Yusuf Reacts As Emir Sanusi Holds Sallah Durbar In Kano

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has expressed his pleasure and satisfaction with the durbar held on Sunday by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Governor in a personally signed message released via his X account, said the procession was a sight to behold and showed a demonstration of love and solidarity by the people.

He also prayed that more of such would be witnessed in a united Kano.

“I was also pleased to witness the traditional Hawan Idi procession after the Eid prayer.

“The demonstration of love and solidarity by the ecstatic crowd of Kanawa for HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II was a sight to behold.

“May we witness more of such show of grace by a United Kano,” he wrote.

Recall Naija News had earlier reported that despite the Police ban, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday, held a Sallah Durbar in Kano State.

The durbar was conducted after the Emir led the Eid prayer and sermon at the Kofar Mata Jumu’at mosque.

After the Eid prayers, Emir Sanusi took the usual route back home and casually stopped along the way intermittently to receive greetings and homage from individuals and groups riding on a horse.

The state government had earlier rejected the ban imposed by the Commissioner of Police.