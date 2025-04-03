Edo, Kano Political Leadership Resolve Uromi Killings Incident – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that the political leadership of Edo and Kano states, whose citizens were affected by the recent killings in Uromi, have taken steps to resolve the matter.

Naija News reports that the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, made this known on Thursday, stating, “The political leadership of both Edo State and Kano State have taken an action plan on the matter. You are aware that the political leadership of Edo State visited that of Kano State over the issue and families of the victims.”

Kangye assured that at the political level, the situation had been settled, adding that there should be no further issues.

“I don’t think there is going to be any issue. Anybody or group causing apprehension or threats, if security agencies are aware, will be investigated,” he said.

The DHQ also addressed recent concerns regarding herdsmen attacks and killings in various states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Enugu, Benue, Ondo, Zamfara, and Cross River.

Kangye dismissed claims that the military had reduced its efforts in tackling these issues, emphasizing that the armed forces remain relentless in their operations against violent herdsmen and terrorists.

“The military has not abandoned the war against violent herdsmen, terrorists, and bandits. We have neutralised many of them, and we are continuing the onslaught to get rid of them and their leaders,” he stated, underscoring the military’s commitment to maintaining security across the country.

Kangye further explained that the military is actively engaging these groups in ongoing operations and remains determined to continue neutralizing them and their leaders.

In response to speculations surrounding the Republic of Niger’s potential withdrawal from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Kangye clarified that the information remains speculative.

He explained that the MNJTF was established by the countries of the Lake Chad Basin Commission to address cross-border movements of terrorists and criminals, as incidents in one country impact others.

“If by chance, any of the countries pull out for any reason, it will have implications for others because the synergy of efforts will no longer be there,” he warned. Kangye emphasized that maintaining the synergy between these countries is crucial for continued success in combating regional security threats.

He concluded by reiterating the importance of sustained efforts within the Lake Chad Basin Commission to ensure regional stability and security.