Kano Assembly Suspends Three Council Chairmen

The Kano State House of Assembly has reportedly suspended the Chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo, and Bagwai Local Government Areas from office for three months.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on New Media, Ibrahim Adam, made this known in a post via his verified Facebook page.

However, Adam failed to give further details regarding the circumstances or allegations that led to their suspension.

The post read, “The Chairmen of Bebeji, Rogo and Bagwai Local Government Areas have been suspended from office for three months by the Kano State House of Assembly.”

In other news, a former chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, Abdullahi Gali Shitu, popularly known as Comrade Abdullahi Gali Basaf, has returned to tailoring following his loss at the polls.

Basaf, who was the chairman of Kumbotso LGA until March 2026, told Daily Trust that he chose to return fully to tailoring because it offers more stability than politics.

He argued that politicians must have a trade that sustains them and view politics as just an opportunity to serve people, rather than as a full-time means of livelihood.

“Tailoring is not a small trade. It is a major one. It sustains livelihoods. Even in politics, my tailoring business helped me financially to support my campaigns and organisations. Without it, it would have been impossible to sustain political activities,” he said.

Basaf currently has about twenty apprentices working with him.