Governor Abba Yusuf Swears In Six New Commissioners

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed six new commissioners to oversee key ministries in his administration.

The new commissioners were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

Among those appointed is Prof. Sani Lawan Malumfashi, who will serve as Commissioner for Higher Education.

Namadi Dala was appointed Commissioner for Commerce and Investment, while Mukhtar Ishaq will oversee the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Others are Idris Garba Unguwar Rimi, Commissioner for Special Duties; Abdullahi Salisu Yushau, Internal Security; and Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Yusuf congratulated the new commissioners and wished them success as they take up their new responsibilities.

He urged them to discharge their duties effectively in their respective ministries.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Lawal Malumfashi, has resigned from his position.

He resigned after being nominated for appointment as a commissioner by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

His resignation was confirmed in a statement issued by Bashir Habib Yahya, his media aide.

Naija News reports that Malumfashi announced his decision during a farewell meeting with commissioners and staff of the electoral commission.

During his farewell address, the outgoing chairman thanked the commissioners and members of staff for their support and cooperation throughout his time at the commission.

He also praised their contributions to the successful conduct of the 2024 local government elections in Kano State.

He said: “I urge you all to extend the same cooperation and support to the incoming leadership to ensure that the commission continues to carry out its responsibilities smoothly. I also seek forgiveness from anyone I may have offended in the course of my service, as I hold no grudges against anyone.”