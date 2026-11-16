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Police Arrest Eight After APC, NDC Supporters Clash In Kano

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

Key Takeaways

  • Police arrested eight people after APC and Nigeria Democratic Congress supporters clashed in Bichi Local Government Area, Kano State, on November 15.
  • The clash left five people injured and 13 vehicles damaged, while police spokesperson CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said officers recovered dangerous items from suspects.
  • Kiyawa said police transferred the eight suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Bompai for further investigation and would charge them afterwards.

Eight persons have been arrested by police operatives following a violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State.

The clash, which occurred in Bichi Local Government Area on Sunday, November 15, left five people injured and 13 vehicles damaged, Naija News understands.

The incident, which reportedly happened around 4:45 pm, also led to the destruction of campaign banners and billboards belonging to the political parties.

Confirming the development, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said security operatives had recovered several dangerous items from the suspects.

Items recovered included two cutlasses, two sticks, one Gariyo, a bottle of solution and a substance popularly known as ‘Suck and Die’.

Kiyawa said normalcy had returned to the area following the deployment of police personnel to prevent further violence.

He added that the eight suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bompai, for further investigation.

According to him, the suspects would be charged in court after the investigation had been concluded.

The Commissioner of Police condemned the violence and warned political supporters against actions capable of threatening public peace.

He urged political groups and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid taking the law into their hands.

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Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Richard Ogunsile Joshua is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over eight years of experience in journalism, news reporting and editorial work. He holds professional journalism certifications from Agence France-Presse (AFP), Google and Reuters. A Computer Science graduate of The Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, he covers breaking news, politics, technology and investigative journalism, with a commitment to accuracy, balanced reporting and credible storytelling.

Contact: richard.ogunsile@naijanews.com

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