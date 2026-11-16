Police Arrest Eight After APC, NDC Supporters Clash In Kano

Eight persons have been arrested by police operatives following a violent clash between supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State.

The clash, which occurred in Bichi Local Government Area on Sunday, November 15, left five people injured and 13 vehicles damaged, Naija News understands.

The incident, which reportedly happened around 4:45 pm, also led to the destruction of campaign banners and billboards belonging to the political parties.

Confirming the development, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said security operatives had recovered several dangerous items from the suspects.

Items recovered included two cutlasses, two sticks, one Gariyo, a bottle of solution and a substance popularly known as ‘Suck and Die’.

Kiyawa said normalcy had returned to the area following the deployment of police personnel to prevent further violence.

He added that the eight suspects had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Bompai, for further investigation.

According to him, the suspects would be charged in court after the investigation had been concluded.

The Commissioner of Police condemned the violence and warned political supporters against actions capable of threatening public peace.

He urged political groups and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and avoid taking the law into their hands.