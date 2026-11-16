APC Members Fight Over Mobilisation Funds, Four Hospitalised, Two In Critical Condition

Four members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have been hospitalised, with two reportedly in critical condition, following a violent fight over the sharing of mobilisation funds meant for a political rally in Offa.

Naija News learnt that the confrontation erupted among some party members following disagreements over the distribution of money allegedly provided to mobilise supporters for the rally.

An eyewitness within the community who spoke to SaharaReporters on Monday said the disagreement degenerated into violence, leaving four APC members injured and two others requiring urgent medical attention.

As of the time of filing this report, details of their injuries and the identities of those hospitalised were not immediately established.

The incident is the latest development following the controversy surrounding an APC rally organised in Offa in support of the party’s governorship candidate, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In other news, fear of attacks has forced some APC members to stop displaying party symbols in public as campaigns for the 2027 elections heat up.

According to party insiders, many supporters now avoid wearing APC-branded clothing or driving vehicles with campaign stickers, while house-to-house canvassing has been scaled down in some areas.

The sources said the concern was most pronounced in Nasarawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna, as well as parts of Edo, the South-East and the FCT.

They noted that members without security escorts were particularly at risk, and that many now preferred to move in groups with security protection.

In Nasarawa, about 40 people were reportedly injured, and several others went missing after violence erupted at an APC presidential rally in Lafia, attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Security operatives used tear gas to disperse youths at the venue. The state APC chairman, Aliyu Bello, later led a protest, alleging that a party member was killed in Tudun Wada.