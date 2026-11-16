Atiku, Obi, Adebayo, Three Others To Meet To Discuss Plan To Unite Against Tinubu

Six presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), will meet in Abuja on November 23 to discuss plans to unite against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Naija News reports that opposition coalition leader, Salihu Lukman, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Lukman said the candidates were expected to discuss strategies for rallying their supporters behind a single candidate to challenge the President in the January 16, 2027, election.

He said the meeting aimed to secure the commitment of the six candidates to building a united opposition.

The coalition leader described the summit as a decisive step towards a united, credible and purposeful opposition.

“What began as a shared recognition of the challenges confronting our democracy will become a collective commitment to addressing them,” he said.

Lukman argued that democracy could not thrive if the ruling party tried to control both election outcomes and the composition of the opposition.

“Democracy cannot thrive where the ruling party seeks to determine not only the outcome of elections, but also the character and composition of the opposition. Nigeria needs a strong, independent and competitive opposition, not as a concession from those in power, but as a fundamental requirement of constitutional democracy.

“Our objective is not simply to unite against a ruling party,” he said.

The other three presidential candidates expected at the meeting were not named in the statement.