‘They Needed You When They Were Grieving’ – Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Plateau Apology

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised President Bola Tinubu over his recent apology to Plateau residents, saying the people needed him when their communities were under attack, not during an election campaign.

Atiku accused the President of abandoning the people during the deadly attacks that claimed lives and forced many residents to flee their homes, only to return ahead of the 2027 general election to seek their support.

Naija News reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate made the remarks in a statement issued on Monday by his Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, from Potiskum, Yobe State.

Tinubu had, during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Jos over the weekend, asked Plateau residents to forgive him for failing to visit communities affected by deadly attacks during his last trip to the state.

The President admitted that his previous visit did not go beyond the airport, although he was aware of the destruction caused by the attacks.

“When I last visited, the other time, I was limited to the airport; forgive me if you didn’t see me in the hinterland, but I saw the devastation,” Tinubu said.

He explained that Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had briefed him on the attacks and the level of destruction in affected communities.

Tinubu also promised that the Federal Government would rebuild the affected communities and support displaced residents to return to their homes.

However, Atiku said the President’s apology had come too late, insisting that the people of Plateau needed his presence when they were mourning their loved ones and struggling to survive the attacks.

According to him, Tinubu had promised to end insecurity and protect Nigerians but failed to fulfil those commitments in Plateau State.

“The people of Plateau needed their President when they were grieving, when their communities were under attack and when families desperately needed reassurance.

“President Tinubu promised to end the killings and protect them, but he failed to keep those promises. He did not visit to stand with them in their darkest hour,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President added that the President’s failure to visit the affected communities during the crisis had left a lasting impression on the people.

He maintained that a campaign visit and an apology could not erase the experience of residents who had suffered from repeated attacks.