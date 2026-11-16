NASS Set To Send State Police Bill To Tinubu This Week

The State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, could be on President Bola Tinubu’s desk by the end of the week, according to National Assembly officials.

Naija News reports that the development follows the lapse of the November 15 deadline given to the 36 state Houses of Assembly to vote on the proposal.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said at least 32 state Assemblies had endorsed the bill, well above the 24 required under Section 9(2) of the Constitution.

However, sources in the National Assembly, who spoke with Punch, put the figure at 34, saying only Cross River and Niger had yet to send in their decisions.

Bamidele noted that the remaining states could be given until Tuesday, November 17, when lawmakers resume from recess.

Sources said the National Assembly leadership only needed to direct the Clerk to transmit the bill to the President, as no further legislative action was required.

Senators expressed hope that the President would sign the bill into law before the Christmas holiday.

In a statement, Bamidele said the legislature was bound to forward the bill regardless of whether the outstanding states responded.

“Whether the remaining states turn in their reports or not, we must move forward and fulfil the aspiration of our people,” he said, describing it as a responsibility to be discharged “in the interest of national peace, progress, and stability.”

He dismissed fears that the reform would lead to ethnic or state armies, saying it was designed to create community-based policing with constitutional safeguards.

The amendment, sent to the states on September 16, seeks to create Federal and State Police Services in place of the current centralised system.

Supporters say it will help tackle banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence, while critics have warned of possible abuse by state governors.

Separately, the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, headed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has submitted a draft National Policing Bill and 29 related amendment bills to the Ministry of Justice for review ahead of their presentation to the President.