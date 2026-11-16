Petrol Price Drops Across Nigeria

The per litre price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel or petrol, has witnessed a fresh reduction across Nigeria.

The price cuts followed a decline in global crude oil prices, as well as reductions in the gantry price of petrol from the Dangote Refinery and the landing cost of imported fuel, Naija News understands.

According to Daily Post, a check by journalists showed that depot owners are currently selling petrol between ₦1,175 and ₦1,215 per litre.

In Abuja, the pump price ranges between ₦1,325 and ₦1,420 per litre.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS and other filling stations have also reduced their pump prices by between ₦9 and ₦80 per litre in less than two weeks, Naija News reports.

The decline in local petrol prices comes amid a drop in the cost of crude oil in the international market.

As of the time of filing this report, Brent crude was selling at about $95 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $88 per barrel.

Global oil prices have eased in recent days despite continued tensions in the Middle East.

The fall in crude oil prices has also affected the cost of supplying petrol to Nigeria, leading to lower prices at the local market.

Dangote Refinery’s petrol gantry price, which stood at about ₦1,350 per litre in mid-September, dropped to approximately ₦1,159 per litre in early November 2026.

Similarly, the landing cost of imported petrol fell to ₦1,063 per litre on November 13, 2026, from ₦1,384.82 per litre around September 25.

The reductions in the prices of locally refined and imported petrol have since reflected in depot prices and the amounts charged by filling stations.

The latest development offers some relief to motorists and other petrol users who have had to contend with high fuel prices.