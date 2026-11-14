AKK Pipeline: NNPC Urged To Prioritise Gas Supply As Project Hits 95%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has been urged to ensure that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline delivers its promised benefits to businesses and households as the project approaches completion.

The Energy Reforms Monitoring Initiative Africa praised Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Ojulari, for his commitment to completing the project, describing it as a major step towards improving energy access, supporting businesses and stimulating economic activities across Northern Nigeria.

The group said the remaining work on the 614-kilometre pipeline must be completed without unnecessary delays to enable gas supply to Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

The group made the call in a statement issued on Saturday by its Executive Director, Dr Patrick Kwame, while reacting to reports that the project had reached 95 per cent completion, Naija News reports.

It said the planned commencement of gas supply to Abuja before the end of 2026, followed by Kaduna and Kano in 2027, would be an important step towards improving energy access in Northern Nigeria.

According to the group, the project could help power plants generate electricity more efficiently, reduce energy challenges facing manufacturers and encourage the establishment of more industries along its route.

It, however, stressed that completing the main pipeline would not be enough if the necessary distribution facilities were not put in place to ensure that gas gets to the intended users.

The initiative also warned that the success of the project should not be measured by its completion percentage but by its actual impact on electricity supply, businesses and the economy.

It said, “Major infrastructure projects are ultimately judged by their impact on people’s lives, not simply by the amount of money invested or the length of pipelines constructed.

“The AKK project has the potential to change how businesses operate, how electricity is generated and how households access energy.”

The group noted that improved gas supply could reduce the cost of running businesses, support manufacturing activities, attract investment and create employment opportunities.

It added that the project could also encourage the use of compressed natural gas (CNG), giving transport operators and other consumers an alternative to petrol and diesel.

The initiative further said the pipeline could strengthen energy security in the northern part of the country by reducing the dependence of industries and power facilities in the region on gas transported over long distances from Southern Nigeria.

The 614-kilometre AKK pipeline is a 40-inch gas transmission project designed to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta in Kogi State through Abuja and Kaduna to Kano.

The project is expected to connect major economic and industrial centres along its route and improve access to natural gas in the region.

The group also referred to NNPC’s reported $1.5 billion funding raised through projected pipeline throughput, saying the financing showed the potential of infrastructure projects to attract investment when their revenue prospects are clear.

It, however, maintained that the focus should now be on completing the project and ensuring that the gas reaches power plants, factories and other consumers.

The initiative called on NNPC to maintain transparency and accountability in the execution of the project, adding that government agencies, investors and other industry stakeholders should support the development of distribution facilities.

It said the remaining work must receive the same attention given to the project so far to prevent a situation where a completed pipeline fails to deliver gas to its intended users.

“The remaining work must receive the same level of attention and urgency that has brought the project to its present stage.

“A completed transmission pipeline must translate into actual gas supply for power plants, factories and other users,” the statement added.

The group said the AKK project should form part of wider efforts to improve energy supply, expand industrial activities and make better use of Nigeria’s natural gas resources.