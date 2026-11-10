Alleged ₦210 Trillion Irregularities: Kyari Appears Before Senate Panel

The former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, appeared before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday, months after lawmakers threatened to compel his appearance.

Naija News reports that Kyari arrived at Hearing Room 4 of the National Assembly, Abuja, accompanied by a delegation of NNPCL officials.

His appearance comes amid the committee’s investigation into alleged financial discrepancies and unresolved audit queries in the company’s accounts between 2017 and 2023, reportedly involving over N210tn.

The queries were forwarded to the committee by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, prompting lawmakers to demand explanations from Kyari and other company officials.

The committee, chaired by Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe North), had earlier resolved to invoke its constitutional powers to compel Kyari to appear after he allegedly failed to honour several invitations.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), amid frustration over what lawmakers described as attempts to frustrate the probe.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole accused the former NNPCL boss of failing to account for alleged financial mismanagement during his tenure and urged the committee to issue an arrest warrant.

The former Edo State governor also insisted that Kyari must appear in person and not send representatives.

The Senate, however, clarified that no committee has the power to issue or execute an arrest warrant except in strict compliance with the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act and with the express approval of the Senate President.

It also distanced itself from Oshiomhole’s description of the NNPCL as “a bunch of criminals and thieves,” saying the remark did not reflect the upper chamber’s position.