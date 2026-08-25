NNPCL Increases Petrol Price

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased the price of petrol at its retail stations in Abuja and nearby areas from ₦1,250 to ₦1,270 per litre.

Naija News understands that the latest adjustment means customers buying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from NNPCL stations now pay ₦20 more for each litre than they did previously.

Checks by Daily Post revealed that retailers such as MRS, Geregu, Ranoil, Emedab and Mobil are selling below the new NNPCL price.

MRS stations adjusted their price upward by ₦20, but their petrol was still being sold at about ₦1,230 per litre. This leaves a ₦40 difference between the MRS price and the new NNPCL rate.

However, not all filling stations are selling below NNPCL.

Some outlets, including Empire and AA Rano, were reported to be charging between ₦1,275 and ₦1,299 per litre, putting their prices above the state-owned company’s latest rate.

The latest NNPCL price also comes as international crude oil prices have been moving lower.

Brent crude was trading around $88.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at about $81.86 per barrel at the time of the report.

In other news, the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) have been commended for “remarkable progress” in restoring confidence, increasing production and attracting fresh investment into Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The Citizens Forum for Energy Accountability and Development (CFEAD) said the recent achievements announced by NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, and NUPRC Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, demonstrated that sustained institutional reforms and stronger operational discipline could reposition the petroleum industry as a major driver of economic growth.