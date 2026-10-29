Falana Gives FG, NNPCL 14 Days To Recover $123 Billion, ₦66.4bn Oil Revenues

Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, has threatened to sue the relevant authorities if they fail to begin recovering billions of dollars and naira allegedly owed to the Federation Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and other oil and gas companies within 14 days.

Falana said more than $123 billion and ₦66.4 billion could be recovered from unpaid oil royalties, alleged crude oil theft, undeclared exports, outstanding dividends, taxes and other government revenues.

Naija News understands that in a letter dated October 28, 2026, addressed to the Senate President and copied to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) urged the National Assembly to take steps to ensure the funds are recovered.

He warned that his law firm would approach the Federal High Court if the relevant authorities failed to act within 14 days of receiving the letter.

Falana backed his demand with court judgments, government reports and findings from legislative investigations. He outlined five major areas where he believes the government can recover the money.

The lawyer alleged that about $62 billion in oil royalties had remained uncollected from international oil companies over 18 years because provisions of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act were not implemented.

He cited a Supreme Court consent judgment delivered on October 20, 2018, which directed the Federal Government to collect outstanding royalties under the law and pay oil-producing states their 13 per cent derivation entitlements after recovery.

According to Falana, the Federal High Court later gave judgments in favour of Akwa Ibom and Rivers states for a combined $3.3 billion, while Bayelsa State secured a separate judgment for $951 million.

He alleged that the Federal Government had yet to comply with the judgments and called for the outstanding funds to be recovered.

Falana also called for the recovery of about $29 billion linked to alleged crude oil theft and undeclared oil and gas exports.

He referred to findings attributed to a team of Nigerian lawyers engaged by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which reportedly identified about 60.2 million barrels of crude oil valued at $12.7 billion.

According to the findings cited in the letter, the crude oil was allegedly discharged at a port in Philadelphia, United States, between 2011 and 2014.

The lawyer also referred to an investigation by a House of Representatives ad hoc committee into undeclared crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports during the same period.

He said the committee found that oil and gas exports worth $17 billion had been shipped without proper records.

Falana urged the authorities to pursue the recovery of the money from the companies allegedly involved. He acknowledged, however, that civil cases filed by NIMASA over the matter were still pending before the Federal High Court.

The senior lawyer further alleged that NNPCL had failed to remit $23.1 billion in dividends due to the Federal Government from its 49 per cent stake in Nigeria LNG Limited to the Federation Account.

He said NLNG had paid more than $47 billion in dividends to its shareholders over 26 years, with the Federal Government’s share channelled through NNPCL.

Falana argued that the alleged failure to remit the funds violated Section 162 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the payment of public revenues into the Federation Account.

He added that resolutions passed by the Senate and House of Representatives calling for the remittance had not been implemented.

The lawyer also relied on the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative’s 2022/2023 oil and gas industry report.

According to the figures cited in his letter, the report put outstanding collectible revenue due to the Federal Government at $6.071 billion and ₦66.4 billion as of June 2024.

Falana urged the National Assembly to support NEITI in ensuring that the outstanding amounts were recovered.

EFCC Asked To Investigate $2.9 Billion Refinery Contracts

Falana also called for an investigation into about $2.9 billion paid under contracts for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

He said the Federal Executive Council approved a $1.5 billion contract in April 2021 for the Port Harcourt refineries and another $1.48 billion in August 2021 for the Warri and Kaduna facilities.

Citing subsequent announcements by NNPCL about the operational status of the refineries, Falana alleged that the foreign contractors had failed to meet their contractual obligations.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the contracts and pursue the recovery of the money.

According to him, recovering the funds would allow the Federal Government to engage competent contractors to carry out the rehabilitation work.

The lawyer argued that recovering the alleged outstanding revenues would help reduce the need for the Federal Government and state governments to borrow more money from foreign sources.

He also said his firm had grounds to pursue legal action, pointing to its involvement in preparing a bill to amend the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act. He said the bill was later adopted, modified and passed by the National Assembly.

Falana maintained that the authorities should act on the outstanding revenue claims rather than allow the funds to remain unrecovered.