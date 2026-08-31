Where Are The Benefits? – Falana Tackles FG Over Subsidy Savings Account

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has demanded accountability from the Federal Government on how Nigerians are benefiting from the savings from removing the fuel subsidy.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy upon assuming office in May 2023, leading to a rise in the cost of the essential commodity.

Tinubu’s government defended the action, saying subsidy payments were not budgeted for (as of when he took over) and argued that states now have more funds for projects.

But critics have faulted the policy, noting that many Nigerians have not fared better since the subsidy removal.

Naija News reports that Falana, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, questioned how the extra funds accrued to governments are being used.

According to the Human rights lawyer, Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of funds saved from the move, stressing that people are dying and it is a fallacy to continue telling the citizens to wait.

He said, “I was just reading some news about a particular road in Ekiti State, the road that leads to Afe Babalola University. And everybody there is asking the Abuja people to come and fix the road, whereas between January and May this year, that local government has taken about N5.4 billion.

“So you can’t fix a road with less than 500 million naira? And in any case, state governments were fixing roads, and they would then go to Abuja to ask for a refund. So, we must begin to ask questions of the local government, the state government, and the Federal Government. If you say we are making more money, we don’t want to go back to the era of the fuel subsidy scam. Where are the benefits? It’s a fallacy being told to wait and wait and wait. People are dying.

“Now, the money earmarked for fuel importation by the government $10 billion per annum ought to have been saved, but the bulk of this money goes for servicing of debt. That’s where the problem lies.”

Falana also stated that with more money coming to the government across all tiers, Nigerians should demand accountability from their leaders.

He added, “Yes, state governments are getting more money. The Federal Government is getting more money. Local governments are getting more money on paper. It is the duty of the Nigerian people now to demand accountability.”