Fuel Subsidy: Do Not Be Deceived By Atiku And His Clowning Group – Sowore Warns Nigerians

The 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has warned Nigerians not to be deceived by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s fuel subsidy policy.

Naija News reports that Atiku vowed to return the fuel subsidy if he is elected to power in 2027.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate argued that the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has not yielded any benefit for Nigeria.

However, speaking via a statement shared on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, Sowore dismissed Atiku’s stance, arguing that the AAC is the only party that has been consistent in its position against the removal of the subsidy

Sowore said, “Don’t let Atiku Abubakar and his clowning group deceive you about fuel subsidy or pretend that they are responsible for the panic now gripping the failed Bola Tinubu regime.

“It was our firm and uncompromising stance at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt that sent the Tinubu regime scampering.”

“We have been consistent on this issue, while these establishment politicians keep shifting positions according to political convenience and foreign capitalist control.

They should not be allowed to rewrite history or suddenly present themselves as the opposition.”