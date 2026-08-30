Refinery Rehabilitation: ‘Separate Oversight From Politics’ – Ugochinyere Tackled Over NNPCL Criticism

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Downstream Petroleum, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has been criticised over his comments on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s state-owned refineries.

Naija News reports that Mustapha Mohammed, President of Tinubu Media Ambassadors (TMA), said Ugochinyere should allow the federal government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to complete the ongoing rehabilitation programme instead of turning the process into a political issue.

Recall that Ugochinyere had expressed concern over what he described as the failure of the NNPCL to provide the committee with adequate information on the rehabilitation, revival and operations of the country’s refineries.

The lawmaker said the committee had written to the NNPCL seeking relevant documents and briefings from its Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, and the executive vice-president responsible for the downstream sector.

He warned that the committee could invoke its constitutional and parliamentary powers if the company failed to provide the requested information.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Mohammed said the NNPCL was implementing a deliberate federal government policy to revive the state-owned refineries and had not breached any legislation enacted by the National Assembly or its committees.

He warned that: “Ugochinyere and his sponsors should allow the refineries to be fixed. The NNPCL is executing a deliberate federal government policy to revive the refineries, and there has been no breach of any legislation by the National Assembly or any of its committees. What is required at this point is to allow the process to work rather than creating unnecessary controversy around an intervention that is already being implemented.”

The TMA president also questioned Ugochinyere’s earlier assessment of the NNPCL under its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, adding that the lawmaker had repeatedly expressed confidence in Kyari while the country’s refineries remained largely inactive.

He argued that his current criticism of the company represented a shift from his previous position.

“He gave Kyari so many votes of confidence when the refineries were not fixed. It is therefore curious that the same person is now raising these issues in this manner. This is the same man who claims to be leading the opposition in the National Assembly, yet appears to have been comfortable with the executive and those ready to play ball at night. He should be careful not to allow himself to be used by those whose objective is to destroy the Tinubu administration,” Mohammed said.

He accused political actors opposed to the administration’s petroleum reforms of using the refinery issue to create controversy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mohammed said the allegation that the NNPCL was withholding information on refinery rehabilitation was, in TMA’s view, a political tactic designed to undermine public confidence in the government’s efforts to restore domestic refining capacity.

“Accusing the NNPCL of withholding information on the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries is a backend tactic by the same agents using cheap gimmicks to create the impression that the government is not doing anything. These are the same forces suggesting that they would restore the fuel subsidy if elected into office in 2027. Nigerians should be wary of attempts to turn a complex policy and infrastructure programme into a political weapon,” he said.

Mohammed said the government’s refinery rehabilitation programme should be judged by its progress and eventual outcomes rather than political rhetoric.

He also urged Ugochinyere to distinguish his political activities from his responsibilities as chairman of a House committee.

“Ugochinyere at this point should separate the institution of the House from his politics of 2027. Oversight is an important constitutional responsibility, but it should not become a platform for advancing partisan political interests. The refinery rehabilitation process should be allowed to continue, while legitimate oversight should be conducted through the appropriate institutional channels,” he said.