2027: No Nigerian President Has Been Embarrassed Like Tinubu – Timi Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said no Nigerian president has suffered the kind of public embarrassment President Bola Tinubu experienced during a protest in Abuja last Friday.

Frank said the reaction of some Nigerians who booed Tinubu after prayers at the Shehu Shagari Mosque in Area 1, Garki, showed growing anger against his administration.

He warned that forcing the President on Nigerians in the 2027 general election could trigger a political crisis, insisting that the outcome of the poll must reflect the wishes of voters.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Sunday, Frank said Nigerians would not accept a situation where a candidate is declared winner against the choice of the electorate.

He urged Tinubu to reconsider his re-election ambition and allow a free and credible election in which the candidate chosen by Nigerians would emerge victorious.

“Nigerians will not accept a situation in which someone is declared the winner when the people know they did not vote for him. They should not push the country into a crisis by attempting to impose him on the people,” he warned.

The former APC spokesman was reacting to the incident at the mosque, where some protesters reportedly booed Tinubu and chanted “Ba ma yi” (we don’t want you) after the prayers.

Videos of the incident also showed some protesters removing and destroying the President’s campaign posters and billboards in parts of Area 1.

Frank condemned the decision to use a religious gathering to express political anger but commended the President’s security team for protecting him and preventing the situation from getting worse.

He, however, said the incident should serve as a warning to Tinubu about the level of dissatisfaction among Nigerians.

“The rejection was total and unmistakable. No Nigerian president has been embarrassed like this publicly. The way Nigerians rejected him speaks volumes but should he decide to go ahead and he loses, he should be prepared to accept defeat just like former President Goodluck Jonathan did,” he said.

Frank also expressed concern that people around the President might be giving him a different picture of his political standing ahead of the 2027 election.

He questioned assurances from some political associates that Tinubu would secure massive votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Edo State.

According to him, the Abuja incident does not reflect the confidence being expressed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who reportedly promised the President 80 per cent of votes in the territory.

He also mentioned Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s reported promise to deliver 2.5 million votes for Tinubu.

Frank argued that such political promises might not reflect the feelings of voters, adding that those encouraging the President to seek re-election could be misleading him.

He said some people within Tinubu’s political circle were aware of the difficulties involved in convincing Nigerians to support another term for the President.

“I am giving him this advice because I genuinely want him to listen to the truth. Those around him may not be telling him that he has become very unpopular and that continuing in the presidential race may be a difficult undertaking.

“My advice is that he should take a bow and leave the race. He should take this advice seriously,” Frank said.

The former APC spokesman also asked Tinubu to pay attention to the public reception of opposition figures, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

He claimed that the opposition figures attract large crowds during their visits without having to offer people money or food items to attend their events.

Frank blamed hunger, unemployment, rising cost of living and insecurity for the growing dissatisfaction with the Federal Government.

He further alleged that some endorsements for Tinubu were driven by expectations of financial benefits rather than genuine support from Nigerians.

He said the President still had an opportunity to protect his political legacy by allowing a transparent electoral process in 2027.

“President Tinubu still has an opportunity to make history and have his name written in gold. He can achieve this by ensuring that the country conducts a free, fair and credible election,” he added.