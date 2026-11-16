Drama As Zamfara Residents Boo Governor Dauda Lawal, Deputy [Video]

Angry residents of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State have rejected Governor Dauda Lawal and his deputy, Mani Malam Mummuni, during a visit to the community.

The residents, who came out in large numbers on Sunday, booed the governor and his deputy, chanting “Bamayi, Bamayi”, meaning “We don’t want you” in Hausa.

The incident happened when the two government officials visited the area to sympathise with residents over recent bandit attacks that claimed several lives and left many families grieving.

However, rather than welcome the governor’s delegation, youths, women and elderly residents blocked the road and expressed anger over what they described as the government’s failure to protect them.

Some residents accused government officials of only visiting their communities during political campaigns or after deadly attacks, without taking practical steps to prevent further killings.

One of the residents said the community had been left alone to mourn its dead, claiming that no government representative visited when the attacks occurred.

“We lost our people. Nobody from the government came when we were under attack and mourning our people. Now they are here, we don’t want them,” the resident said.

Another resident said the people were tired of condolence visits and wanted the government to prioritise their security.

“We don’t want any support from the state government since they don’t value our lives. Let them go and protect us first,” he said.

The situation reportedly became tense as more residents joined the protest and continued shouting at the governor’s delegation.

Security operatives attached to the governor and his deputy subsequently shielded them and whisked them away from the area to prevent further escalation.

See video below.

Naija News reports that the Zamfara State Government had yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Normalcy, however, had returned to the community. Kaura Namoda is among the local government areas in Zamfara State affected by persistent bandit attacks, with residents repeatedly expressing concerns over insecurity in their communities.