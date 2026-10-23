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Over 40 Bandits Killed As Rival Factions Clash In Zamfara

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
The Map of Zamfara State
The Map of Zamfara State

Key Takeaways

  • Security sources and residents told Zagazola Makama that rival bandit factions clashed in eastern Mada, Zamfara State, reportedly killing more than 40 bandits.
  • Accounts cited by Zagazola Makama identified “Senator,” a younger brother of bandit leader Ado Aleru, among those reportedly killed in the clash.
  • The cause of the clash had not been established as of the time of the report.

More than 40 armed bandits have reportedly been killed in a bloody clash between rival factions in the eastern Mada axis of Zamfara State.

Among those said to have died in the infighting was a younger brother of the notorious bandit leader, Ado Aleru, identified simply as “Senator.”

Security sources and residents who spoke with Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, said the violent confrontation broke out amid rising tension among the armed groups operating in the area.

However, the cause of the fight had not been established as of the time of filing this report.

Preliminary accounts showed that the clash involved fighters from within the bandit networks, with the death toll put at above 40.

According to Makama, disputes over territorial control, leadership tussles and competition for resources have fuelled frequent tensions among criminal gangs in parts of the North-West.

In other news, Armed men have kidnapped Arome Adaji, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader of Ogbabede Ward, Abocho District, in the Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, along with his wife, Justina.

Naija News reports that the gunmen were said to have invaded the couple’s residence on Ajegwuna Road, Abocho, at about 8 pm on Wednesday.

Witnesses who spoke with Daily Trust, said the attackers announced their arrival with a hail of gunfire, which sent residents scampering into their homes.

According to a resident, Ndamodu, the victims were unwinding at home when the shooting started around their house.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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