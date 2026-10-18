‘We Don’t Want You’ – Angry Youths Trap Zamfara Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mani Malam Mumini, was reportedly trapped by angry youths on Sunday in Gwashi town, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state, where he had gone to sympathise with residents over a recent bandit attack.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard said the youths blocked the entrance to the town and chanted “Bamayi,” a Hausa expression meaning “We don’t want you,” while accusing the state government of failing to protect them from bandits.

The deputy governor was said to have visited the community to condole with residents after an attack by bandits in which at least nine security personnel and several civilians were killed.

Residents, who spoke with Vanguard on the telephone, said the community was angry that no government official visited or sympathised with them immediately after the attack.

They accused the state government of abandoning them in their time of grief, only to show up days after the incident.

“The people are angry. We lost nine security personnel and many innocent citizens. Nobody from government came when we were under attack and mourning our people. Now they are here, we don’t want them,” the residents said.

The situation was said to have degenerated, forcing the deputy governor and his security aides to take cover over fears that the irate youths might attack them.

Residents said the incident was a reflection of mounting anger over insecurity in Bukkuyum LGA, one of the areas worst hit by banditry in the state.

They decried what they described as the government’s poor efforts at securing lives and property in the community.

As of the time of filing this report, the deputy governor and members of his entourage were said to be stranded in the town, waiting for reinforcements to enable them leave the area safely.