Zamfara Police Begin Search For Six Abducted Imams

The Zamfara State Police Command has launched an operation to rescue six Islamic clerics who were abducted by armed bandits in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the clerics were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday, September 12, 2026, along the Dakko–Damri feeder road while travelling towards Talata Mafara.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. when armed men allegedly ambushed the vehicle conveying the clerics.

The attackers were said to be carrying sophisticated weapons during the operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, disclosed the development in Gusau on Sunday.

According to the police, all six victims are Imams who were travelling together when the gunmen intercepted their vehicle.

Following the report of the abduction, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bakura Division mobilised police personnel and moved to the area with members of the Vigilante and Crime Response Unit.

“The assailants laid an ambush along the Dakko–Damri feeder road and intercepted the vehicle conveying the victims.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Bakura Division, promptly mobilised and led Police personnel, including the Vigilante and Crime Response Unit (VCRU), in collaboration with other sister security agencies, to the scene of the incident.

“The team of security operatives has commenced an intensive search operation, with the surrounding bushes being thoroughly combed in an effort to locate and rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The command is also appealing to members of the public to provide credible and timely information that could assist security agencies in rescuing the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Abubakar said.