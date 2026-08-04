Zamfara Attack: Abducted Council Chairman’s Brother Dies From Gunshot Wounds

Bello Abdullahi, the elder brother of the abducted Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Nura Abdullahi, has died from gunshot injuries sustained during a bandit attack on the council boss’ residence.

Naija News reports that Abdullahi, a former treasurer in the Zamfara State Ministry of Finance, was reportedly shot after rushing to assist during the July 25 invasion of the chairman’s residence in Bungudu town.

He sustained critical injuries during the attack and was taken for medical treatment but died on Monday.

A media aide to the lawmaker representing Bungudu/Maru Federal Constituency, Abdulmalik Zubairu, Jamilu Bungudu, confirmed the death to Premium Times.

The latest fatality raised the number of people killed in the attack to five, following the deaths of four security personnel attached to the council chairman.

The gunmen invaded the chairman’s official residence on July 25 and abducted him alongside two other residents.

The other victims were identified as Halliru Soja, an employee of the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, and Hussaini Naira, a Point-of-Sale operator.

The council chairman and the two other abductees remained in captivity as of the time of filing this report.

During the attack, the assailants reportedly opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence before taking the victims away.

Those killed were identified as Inspector Basiru Lawal, Police Constable Hamza Muhammad and two vigilantes, Nura ADC and Ibrahim Baare.

Bello Abdullahi was among residents who moved towards the residence to offer assistance during the invasion but was hit by gunfire.

Bungudu Local Government Area, located about 21 kilometres from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, has suffered repeated attacks by armed groups.

The assailants have frequently targeted communities, security formations and residents, abducting people for ransom and killing those who resist.

In April, bandits riding on more than 50 motorcycles reportedly invaded Yarkatsinan Laka, a village in the local government area.

The attackers raided a security outpost and a healthcare facility, killing two police officers, two health workers and a patient.

Other rural communities in Bungudu, including Karakkai and Gwargwabe, have also been attacked repeatedly.

During some of the attacks, houses were reportedly set ablaze, residents killed and several food-storage silos destroyed.