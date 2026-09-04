Zamfara Gets New Head Of Service

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Shehu Baraya as the new Head of the state Civil Service.

Naija News reports that the appointment takes effect immediately, according to the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, who announced the development on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Baraya takes over from Yakubu Sani Haidara, who recently retired from the Zamfara State Civil Service after completing his career in government.

The new Head of Service is a career civil servant with years of experience in public administration.

Before his latest appointment, he served as a Permanent Secretary in different ministries and was the Permanent Secretary at the Zamfara State Civil Service Commission.

His appointment places him in charge of coordinating the state’s civil service and overseeing the implementation of government policies and administrative programmes across ministries, departments and agencies.

Governor Lawal thanked the former Head of Service, Haidara, for his years of service and his contribution to the growth of the state’s civil service.

The governor also wished him well as he begins life after retirement.

Lawal urged Baraya to use his experience in government to improve the standard of service delivery in the state.

He also tasked the new Head of Service with promoting professionalism, maintaining discipline among civil servants, increasing productivity and making government operations more efficient.