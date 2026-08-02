Six Soldiers Feared Killed, 70 Residents Abducted In Zamfara Attack

At least six soldiers were reportedly killed and more than 70 residents abducted when suspected bandits attacked Kasuwar Daji community in Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sources in the community, who spoke with Vanguard, said the attackers invaded the area at about 11:30 pm on Saturday after allegedly overpowering troops stationed at a military outpost.

The gunmen were also said to have raided several shops and carted away foodstuffs, drinks and other valuables before fleeing into the forest with their captives.

The casualty figures and number of abducted residents had yet to be independently confirmed by the military or the police as of the time of filing this report.

A resident, who identified himself as Alhaji Aminu Kasuwar Daji, said the bandits arrived in large numbers and immediately opened fire in an attempt to overwhelm the security personnel protecting the community.

According to him, the attackers succeeded in breaking through the military position before moving into residential and commercial areas.

“Our call to the Zamfara State Government and the Federal Government is to come to the aid of the people of Zamfara over the insecurity bedevilling the state.

“We are really in danger. If the bandits can overpower the military and succeed in attacking innocent citizens, then the situation is very serious,” Aminu said.

He alleged that six soldiers were killed during the confrontation, while more than 70 residents were taken away.

Shops Looted, Residents Abducted

A former Deputy Speaker, Namadi Kasuwar Daji, also confirmed that his community was attacked, although he said he was outside the state when the incident occurred.

Namadi said relatives informed him that the assailants killed some soldiers, looted shops and abducted an unspecified number of residents.

He said, “I was told that the bandits killed soldiers, but I was not informed of the actual number.

“I was also told that, after looting shops and taking away foodstuffs, drinks and other property, the bandits abducted an unspecified number of residents and took them into the bush.”

He described the attack as a horrifying development and called for urgent intervention by security agencies.