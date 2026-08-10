Troops Battle 240 Bandits Along Zamfara-Kebbi Border

Troops of the Nigerian Army, operatives of the Mobile Police Force and the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation FANSAN YAMMA are engaged in a fierce confrontation with a large group of suspected bandits along the Zamfara-Kebbi border.

Security sources who spoke with Daily Trust said the armed group, estimated at about 240 fighters, emerged from the Sangeko Gap in Zamfara State and advanced towards Makuku town in Kebbi State.

The suspected bandits were reportedly travelling on motorcycles and divided into three formations as they moved towards communities in the border area.

The development has triggered tension in nearby settlements, with some residents reportedly leaving their homes for safer locations as security forces moved to contain the threat.

The ongoing operation involves personnel of the Nigerian Army’s COAS Intervention Battalion 3 under 8 Division, Mobile Police Force operatives and aerial support from the Air Component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Security forces were said to be working to stop the armed group from entering surrounding communities and restrict their movement across the border corridor.

The presence of such a large number of suspected bandits has heightened security concerns among residents in communities around the affected axis.

Some residents were advised to remain vigilant and comply with instructions issued by security agencies while the operation continued.

Army Confirms Confrontation

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, confirmed the development to Daily Trust.

Osoba said security personnel were still engaged in the operation and that further details would be released after its conclusion.

He did not immediately provide information on casualties, arrests or losses suffered by either side.

The confrontation comes amid sustained military operations across the North-West aimed at dismantling bandit networks and preventing attacks on vulnerable communities.

Security forces have also intensified operations in the region to rescue abducted residents and disrupt the movement of armed groups between states.

As of the time of filing this report, the operation along the Zamfara-Kebbi border was still ongoing, with security agencies yet to release a comprehensive account of the encounter.