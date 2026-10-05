Zamfara Speaker Opens Up On Eight Lawmaker Who Dumped APC

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, has said the eight lawmakers who recently announced their defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) were already under suspension before their purported exit from the party.

Naija News reports that Moriki said the lawmakers were suspended on February 26, 2024, over allegations of gross misconduct, conspiracy, mischief, contempt of the House and violation of the Assembly’s Standing Orders.

The Speaker made the clarification while reacting to the lawmakers’ purported defection, saying the development should not be interpreted as evidence of division or instability in the Assembly.

According to the Speaker, the allegations against the affected lawmakers went beyond breaches of legislative procedure.

He said they were accused of allegedly forcing their way into the offices of the Clerk and Sergeant-at-Arms, gaining unauthorised access to the legislative chamber, damaging public property and subsequently holding an unauthorised sitting.

The allegations led to a criminal complaint being filed against the suspended lawmakers before a court of competent jurisdiction, the Speaker said.

Moriki described the purported defection as an attempt to shift public attention away from the disciplinary proceedings against the lawmakers.

He said, “The Zamfara State House of Assembly is stable, functional and fully engaged in its constitutional responsibilities. The purported defection of members who have remained under suspension cannot be presented as evidence of disarray in the House.

“These members were suspended for alleged gross misconduct and serious violations of the Standing Orders of the House, including allegations bordering on forceful entry into offices of the Assembly, destruction of public property and the convening of an unauthorised legislative sitting.

“Their suspension was therefore not a consequence of their present political decision. It substantially predates their purported defection and arose from disciplinary matters within the Assembly.”

The Speaker further disclosed that the Assembly, on May 13, 2026, approved extending the lawmakers’ suspension for another legislative session because the disciplinary issues remained unresolved.

He said the House had previously reinstated two other suspended lawmakers after they apologised for their conduct, arguing that the development demonstrated that the disciplinary measures were not politically motivated.

Moriki also dismissed claims that the Assembly lacked the numbers or capacity to conduct legislative business.

According to him, 16 lawmakers are currently active in the House and legislative proceedings have continued in line with the Constitution and the Assembly’s Standing Orders.

“The House held its plenary last Tuesday and is scheduled to reconvene on Monday. There is therefore no basis whatsoever for portraying the Zamfara State House of Assembly as being in disarray,” he stated.

The Speaker urged the public to separate the lawmakers’ political decisions from the disciplinary proceedings that predated their purported defection.

He stressed that changing political parties could not invalidate disciplinary proceedings or pending legal cases arising from alleged misconduct within the Assembly.

Moriki reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to the rule of law, legislative integrity, and the protection of public institutions and property.