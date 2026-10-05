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Anyone Who Feels He Is Not Getting Anything Should Resign – Zamfara Governor Tells Dissatisfied Appointees

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Dauda Lawal
Dauda Lawal

Key Takeaways

  • Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, told unhappy political appointees to resign if they feel they are not getting what they expected.
  • Lawal spoke at an APC stakeholders’ meeting at the Government House in Gusau after appointees, youths and women complained of neglect and poor welfare.
  • The governor urged APC members in Zamfara to end factional politics and stop “Dauda’s house, Matawalle’s house or Shehi’s house” ahead of 2027 elections.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has asked political appointees who are unhappy with his administration to resign from their positions.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the call during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Gusau.

The governor was responding to concerns raised by some party stakeholders, including political appointees, youths and women, who complained about alleged neglect and poor welfare.

Lawal said claims that some political office holders had not benefited from the administration were not correct.

He maintained that any appointee who believed he was not getting what was expected from his position should leave the government.

The governor also addressed concerns about divisions within the APC in Zamfara State, urging members to put an end to factional politics and work together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on party members to stop identifying themselves with different political camps linked to former and current leaders in the state.

He said: “There are some political office holders who complain that they have not gotten anything. That is not true. Even among the commissioners, anyone who feels he is not getting anything should resign.

“From today, please, let us stop the politics of so-and-so’s houses. Let us come together as one party with the same vision. The talk of Dauda’s house, Matawalle’s house or Shehi’s house should stop.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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