Anyone Who Feels He Is Not Getting Anything Should Resign – Zamfara Governor Tells Dissatisfied Appointees

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has asked political appointees who are unhappy with his administration to resign from their positions.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the call during an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House in Gusau.

The governor was responding to concerns raised by some party stakeholders, including political appointees, youths and women, who complained about alleged neglect and poor welfare.

Lawal said claims that some political office holders had not benefited from the administration were not correct.

He maintained that any appointee who believed he was not getting what was expected from his position should leave the government.

The governor also addressed concerns about divisions within the APC in Zamfara State, urging members to put an end to factional politics and work together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He called on party members to stop identifying themselves with different political camps linked to former and current leaders in the state.

He said: “There are some political office holders who complain that they have not gotten anything. That is not true. Even among the commissioners, anyone who feels he is not getting anything should resign.

“From today, please, let us stop the politics of so-and-so’s houses. Let us come together as one party with the same vision. The talk of Dauda’s house, Matawalle’s house or Shehi’s house should stop.”