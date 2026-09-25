‘I Will Discuss With Tinubu Where This Guy Belongs’ – Zamfara Gov Hits Wike

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to clarify his political allegiance amid his involvement with the Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that Lawal said Wike could not simultaneously support the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties, urging him to clearly state where he stood ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been associated with the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party political platform backing President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term.

However, the Progressive Governors Forum, the platform of APC governors, has rejected the coalition, arguing that supporting candidates outside the party could complicate the ruling party’s electoral plans.

Lawal spoke in an interview with Channels Television’s Inside Sources on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said APC governors remained firm in their position and urged Wike to choose where his political allegiance lay.

“Our message is very, very clear, be on one side, you can’t be on two sides. If you are in APC, please come out and support the APC, not you are supporting APC here and you are supporting some other political parties somewhere else,” Lawal said.

The governor maintained that the APC governors would not be swayed by Wike’s position on the matter.

“We maintain our stand and the message is very clear. He can speak, he can say whatever he wants to say, but our position has been very clear, APC all the way from head to toe,” he added.

Asked whether the governors were effectively asking Wike to join the APC, Lawal replied, “Exactly.”

The Zamfara governor said he would raise the matter with President Tinubu when the President returns from his working vacation in France.

“It’s something I will discuss with the President when he comes back. Let there be a clear line where this guy belongs. It’s either he is in APC or he is out, simple. So I go with my brothers, the governors,” he said.