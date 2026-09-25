Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 25th September, 2026

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 25th September, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has demanded at least two permanent seats for Africa on the United Nations Security Council, with veto powers, saying the current structure no longer reflects the distribution of global power. Tinubu made the demand on Thursday in his address to the General Debate of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

THE judiciary and its increasingly prominent role in determining the outcome of Nigerian elections came under intense scrutiny at the 22nd All Nigeria Editors Conference, ANEC, in Enugu, yesterday, with leading voices warning that democracy was weakened when the courts become the arena in which electoral victories were finally decided.

The credibility of Nigeria’s 2027 elections will depend on more than what happens at polling units, with stakeholders warning that weak institutions, unverified results, legal gaps and AI-generated falsehoods could distort voters’ choices.

President Bola Tinubu yesterday expressed optimism that the proposed Gateway Deep Seaport and Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone would transform the economic landscape of Ogun State and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for maritime trade, manufacturing and exports.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday demanded at least two permanent seats for Africa on the United Nations Security Council. He said the continent could no longer remain excluded from the body’s permanent membership while bearing much of the burden of conflicts on its soil.

Dr Iliyasu Abubakar Sadiq, a lecturer and researcher at the Division of Agricultural Colleges, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, was abducted from his farmhouse in the morning and shot dead by his abductors just hours later.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian.