Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 25th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 25th September, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed calls for a radical shake-up of the United Nations (UN), insisting that reforms must start with reconstituting the Security Council to grant Africa permanent seats.

Naija News reports that he warned that the continent can no longer afford to fill the Council’s agenda from the margins, pointing out that the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945.

The Nigerian leader made the position in his address delivered by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, during the General Debate at the ongoing 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States.

Specifically, he demanded at least two permanent seats for the continent—including full rights, responsibilities, and veto power—along with a total of five non-permanent seats.

President Tinubu also issued a wake-up call to world leaders, demanding an immediate end to global warfare and a total rejection of the rising tide of nationalism.

With urgent moral clarity, he warned that the global order hangs in the balance, while fiercely rallying the international community to dismantle unilateral aggression, resurrect the foundational principles of the United Nations Charter, and forge an unyielding, unified front through a recommitted era of global multilateralism.

The Nigerian leader categorically told the global leaders not to pretend that distant or domestic conflicts do not exact a price from other nations, underscoring the UN’s urgent duty to restore trust in institutions built to reconcile differences and advance global common interests.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused former Vice President and 2027 candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, of involvement in local and international bribery and corruption schemes, saying his record makes him unfit to occupy the presidency.

Naija News reports that the APC spokesperson, Felix Morka, made the allegation in a statement on Thursday in which he cited controversies surrounding the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, the Siemens bribery scandal, the William Jefferson case, the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) funds controversy and a US Senate investigation into suspicious financial transactions.

Morka said Atiku’s past as a public official was marked by what he described as corruption and cronyism, which he alleged had damaged Nigeria’s economy and public trust.

He said the forthcoming presidential election would give Nigerians an opportunity to reject Atiku’s bid for the presidency.

The APC spokesperson concluded by describing Atiku as “an accidental vice president” and said he was “categorically unfit for the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has appointed former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to his Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that Atiku announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, El-Rufai will be responsible for high-level political coordination and engagement with key stakeholders across the country.

El-Rufai will serve under Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, who was appointed Chairman of the council, while Senator Augustine Okwudiri Akobundu will serve as Director-General and Campaign Manager.

Recall that El-Rufai is currently in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences related Commission (ICPC) over charges filed against him by the Federal and Kaduna State government.

The former governor is also facing separate legal proceedings, including a case filed by the Department of State Services over allegations of intercepting communications involving the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The Federal Government has revealed that one of the most wanted terrorist, Mamuda and his Chief of Staff are currently in court following their recent capture.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed this during a ministerial briefing on preparation for Nigeria’s 66th independence celebration,

The minister said the country’s security situation has improved under Tinubu’s administration.

He explained that that intelligence coordination among security agencies under President Bola Tinubu led to the capture of the terrorists without any gunshot.

According to the minister, though the Tinubu’s administration has not resolved the security situation in Nigeria since assuming office in 2023, there is so much work in progress.

The Federal Government is set to begin the process of reviewing the current national minimum wage.

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr Kamil Shoretire, disclosed this in Abuja during a capacity-building workshop organized for labour correspondents.

Naija News reports that Shoretire said discussions were already taking place within the government as part of preparations for negotiations on a new wage structure.

He said an official timetable for the negotiations had not been released, but consultations on the proposed review were already underway.

The permanent secretary added that the government would make details of the process public when it was ready to formally involve the media in the discussions.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government was holding discussions with workers in some sectors where disagreements over salaries, allowances and other payments had not been resolved.

The planned review comes amid continued pressure from organized labour for an increase in the national minimum wage.

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has rejected his purported appointment by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a member of Atiku Abubakar’s policy team for the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had released his Campaign Council members list ahead of the 2027 election.

In a statement signed by Atiku’s aide, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku named Kashim Ibrahim-Imam as chairman, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai as deputy chairman, and Senator Austin Akobundu as director-general. It also said Mohammed Hayatudeen would chair the policy team, working with Professor Mohammed Sagagi and others, including Moghalu.

Reacting swiftly to the campaign list, Moghalu said he was “surprised” to see his name included in the announcement and insisted he never agreed to serve on the team.

According to the former presidential candidate, he had quit partisan politics in Nigeria since 2022.

Nollywood actress Omowunmi Dada has opened up on ending a relationship after discovering that the man she was dating had started observing Islamic practices despite initially presenting himself as a Christian.

Naija News reports that the actress disclosed this in an interview with VJ Adams.

Dada explained that she met the man as a Christian but his position changed when Ramadan began.

According to her, the man told her that he was fasting because doing so would make his mother happy.

The actress said the situation made her realize that their relationship could not continue because she wants to marry a practising Christian and raise her children within the Christian faith.

She said the man tried to convince her to remain in the relationship and offered to attend church with her.

However, she maintained that this was not enough because he also wanted their future children to visit the mosque and learn about Islam.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reconciled with celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani following years of estrangement.

Naija News reports that Iyabo shared pictures of herself with Toyin on Instagram on Thursday.

The actress also reflected on the nature of genuine friendships, saying that their time apart had given both women a different perspective on their relationship.

Tagging Toyin Lawani, Iyabo wrote: “Life taught us that real friendships aren’t perfect, they are real. We had our moment apart, but real friendship always finds its way back. @tiannahsplacempire ❤️”

The development comes amid the public disagreement that caused the duo to go their separate ways.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet in the ring on 11 December when the two British heavyweight stars face each other at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The long-awaited all-British showdown, which has been more than a decade in the making, will be broadcast globally on Netflix.

Organisers are considering a late start, with the main event potentially taking place in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK to accommodate viewers in the United States. Joshua and Fury will begin the build-up with a news conference in London on Wednesday, 30 September.

Joshua, 36, welcomed the announcement on Instagram, writing: “I am inspiring a generation.” Fury, 38, is yet to comment publicly on the announcement.

The fight will be promoted through a collaboration between Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and UFC chief Dana White.

Ousmane Dembele has suggested sharing the 2026 Ballon d’Or with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after both players were named among the 30 nominees for the prestigious award.

The PSG forwards enjoyed a successful year with the French champions, helping the club win both the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League during the period under review.

Dembele praised Kvaratskhelia during an interview with BBC Sport, describing the Georgian international as a “dazzling and incredible” player who has proven himself at the highest level.

With both players in contention for the individual prize, Dembele offered a humorous solution to the possibility of one of them missing out.