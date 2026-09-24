Life Taught Us – Iyabo Ojo Reconciles With Toyin Lawani After Bitter Feud

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reconciled with celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani following years of estrangement.

Naija News reports that Iyabo shared pictures of herself with Toyin on Instagram on Thursday.

The actress also reflected on the nature of genuine friendships, saying that their time apart had given both women a different perspective on their relationship.

Tagging Toyin Lawani, Iyabo wrote: “Life taught us that real friendships aren’t perfect, they are real. We had our moment apart, but real friendship always finds its way back. @tiannahsplacempire ❤️”

The development comes amid the public disagreement that caused the duo to go their separate ways.

Iyabo and Toyin were once close and were also associated with the reality television show, The Real Housewives of Lagos.

However, their friendship reportedly became strained around 2022 after a disagreement that played out publicly.

The dispute was linked to Toyin’s relationship with Laura Ikeji, who had previously had disagreements with Iyabo.

During one of their exchanges, Iyabo questioned Toyin’s alleged closeness to Laura and accused her of gossiping.

Toyin had also openly supported Laura, further deepening the tension between the two women.

The disagreement eventually affected their relationship on social media, as both celebrities unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Their strained relationship also became noticeable during family occasions.

Toyin was absent from some public celebrations involving Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla, despite having previously maintained a close relationship with the family.

However, the situation appeared to change after Iyabo and Toyin later followed each other again on Instagram.