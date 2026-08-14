‘I’m Aware My Detractors Are Plotting’ – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has raised concern over a malicious plot against her.

Naija News reports that Iyabo Ojo made the revelation in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday.

The movie star said some unidentified individuals, whom she tagged detractors are responsible for the malicious plot.

Iyabo Ojo assured the public of her decision to follow due process and institutional independence.

She wrote, “I’m aware my detractors are plotting. I’m solidly on ground. As law abiding citizens, we shall keenly observe adherence to the rule of law.

“Our eyes are seeing the crooked plans and camouflaged visits. Our ears are hearing the silent whisperings. Likewise, our lips won’t cease to speak to the consciousness of society. The truth shall emerge in earnest.”

In other news, Iyabo Ojo has stated that an active sex life adds to the glow of a woman.

The thespian argued that being happy has nothing to do with marriage, but with the partner of a person.

The mother of two made the remarks during a Monday appearance on The Morayo Show, where she spoke candidly about her personal life, family and career.

Ojo said, “We (single mothers) are happy. I think some married women are happy too. I don’t think it’s about being single or being married.

“I think it’s about the person that you’re with. Sex has a lot to do with a woman’s glow. I’m getting more than enough.”