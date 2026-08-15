My Past Trauma Made Me Overprotective Of My Daughter – Iyabo Ojo 

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that her personal experience as a rape survivor shaped the way she raised and protected her daughter, Priscilla.

Naija News reports that Ojo spoke about her approach to motherhood during an interview on the Morayo show.

She explained that her strong protective nature came from a desire to prevent her daughter from facing the kind of trauma she had experienced in the past.

The actress said her painful experience made her particularly careful about Priscilla’s safety while she was growing up.

She took extra steps to make sure her daughter was properly supervised, especially when she was not available to watch over her herself.

According to Ojo, Priscilla did not fully understand the reason behind her mother’s strict approach when she was younger.

However, as she grew older, she became aware of what had happened to her mother and came to understand why Ojo had been so cautious about her safety.

The actress also disclosed that she deliberately made sure a woman was available to care for Priscilla whenever she was away.

She said: “I was protective because I didn’t want what happened to me to happen to her, because I am a rape victim. She didn’t understand, but now she gets it. I made sure a female was around whenever I wasn’t at home.”