My Marriage Should Have Ended On Wedding Night – Iyabo Ojo

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has spoken about her past marriage, revealing that she now believes the relationship should have ended much earlier than it did.

Naija News reports that Ojo made this known during an interview on the Morayo Show while discussing her decision to leave the marriage and whether she had any regrets about ending the relationship.

Looking back at the experience, the actress said she believes the marriage should have ended as far back as her wedding night.

She explained that although she took her time before finally leaving, she is now thankful that she made the decision to walk away.

According to her, remaining in the marriage could have affected the lives and future of her children.

She said her decision was largely influenced by her desire to give her children a better environment and protect her own peace of mind.

Ojo explained that leaving was not primarily about seeking freedom for herself, but about making sure her children could grow and develop properly.

She also wanted to maintain a healthy state of mind while raising them.

The actress said she believes her children might not have achieved their present position if she had chosen to remain in the marriage.

She said: “The marriage should have ended even long, long before it did, it should have ended on my wedding night. Yes. So, I took my time, and if I look back, I’m so glad I didn’t stay, because if I had stayed, probably my kids wouldn’t be where they are today. It wasn’t about me, when I left, it was about my children. It was about me having a sound mind.”