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Zamfara: Matawalle Donates Vehicles To Eight Suspended Lawmakers

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Matawalle Gifts Vehicles To 8 Suspended Zamfara APC Lawmakers
Matawalle Gifts Vehicles To 8 Suspended Zamfara APC Lawmakers

Key Takeaways

  • Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle donated vehicles to eight suspended Zamfara State House of Assembly members ahead of the 2027 general elections.
  • Yazid Danfulani, Managing Director of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, presented the vehicles and said the donation aimed to promote APC unity.
  • The lawmakers’ spokesman, Ibrahim Bakura, had insisted days earlier that they had not returned to the APC after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Eight suspended members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have received vehicles from the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to support their political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the minister, a former governor of the state, reportedly ordered the immediate release of the vehicles to help the lawmakers move around their constituencies and mobilise support.

The gesture followed a reported directive from President Bola Tinubu for lawmakers to return to Zamfara and work to unite the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It is also part of ongoing efforts to settle disagreements and bring together aggrieved party stakeholders after months of political tension in the state.

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation, Yazid Danfulani, who presented the vehicles on behalf of Matawalle, described the donation as part of the minister’s efforts to build unity and understanding within the party.

He said the gesture underscores Matawalle’s resolve to rally party members and reposition the APC for victory in the coming elections.

Speaking for the group, Aliyu Ango Kagara expressed appreciation to the minister for the support. He promised that he and his colleagues would work hard to deliver victory for President Tinubu in 2027.

The development comes days after their spokesman, Ibrahim Bakura, insisted they had not returned to the party after meeting the President at the Presidential Villa.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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