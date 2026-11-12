 Skip to content
Metro News

Zamfara Commissioner Is Dead

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
Zamfara Commissioner, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi
Zamfara Commissioner, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi

Key Takeaways

  • Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, has died at 50, Governor Dauda Lawal announced through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.
  • Shinkafi reportedly died in Kaduna on Wednesday after a brief illness; he previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Sport.
  • Lawal described Shinkafi’s death as an irreparable loss to the state government and said his contributions to public service would be remembered.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, has died at the age of 50.

Shinkafi reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, also announced the demise in a statement through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Lawal described the commissioner’s death as an irreparable loss to the state government, adding that his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered.

He said, “With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi.

“Tasiu’s death is a great loss not only to his family and the state government, but also to the people of Zamfara.

“He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State.

“He served diligently as Commissioner for Youth and Sport before being redeployed to the Ministry of Commerce.

“As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give his family the strength to bear this great loss.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News