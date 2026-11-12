Zamfara Commissioner Is Dead

Zamfara State Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi, has died at the age of 50.

Shinkafi reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Naija News reports that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, also announced the demise in a statement through his spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Lawal described the commissioner’s death as an irreparable loss to the state government, adding that his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered.

He said, “With heavy hearts and in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (T), we received the shocking news of the passing of the Commissioner for Commerce, Tasiu Musa Shinkafi.

“Tasiu’s death is a great loss not only to his family and the state government, but also to the people of Zamfara.

“He will be remembered for his dedication, honesty, and commitment to Zamfara State.

“He served diligently as Commissioner for Youth and Sport before being redeployed to the Ministry of Commerce.

“As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his contributions to governance, politics, and public service will be remembered.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and give his family the strength to bear this great loss.”