Governor Nasir Idris and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Kebbi State, government officials and other party leaders welcomed President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday ahead of the party’s 2027 campaign rally.

Supporters of the APC had already gathered in large numbers at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi to receive the number one citizen who is seeking re-election.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima had earlier arrived in Birnin Kebbi ahead of the rally.

The visit is part of the APC’s campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Idris had earlier announced that Tinubu would visit the state for the campaign rally.

In other news, some youths under the aegis of Itsekiri ethnic nationality have warned Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, against attending the forthcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Warri.

The youths also warned Itsekiri political leaders, elected and appointed office holders, and other stakeholders to stay away from the rally scheduled to hold at Nana College on Wednesday.

They said the governor and his political allies should not participate in the event until the concerns raised by the Itsekiri people over the ward structure delineation in Warri South Local Government Area are addressed.

In a statement issued by ‘their leaders’, Appearance Efejuku and Joseph Okotie, the youths described the ward structure delineation as fraudulent and said they rejected the arrangement.

They further warned that any Itsekiri political leader who attends the APC rally against their position would be regarded as an enemy of the Itsekiri nation.

The statement read, “The general youths of Warri Kingdom and the Itsekiri people hereby advise all Itsekiri political leaders, elected and appointed office holders, and stakeholders to boycott the forthcoming APC campaign scheduled to hold at Nana College on Wednesday.

“This position is necessitated by the rejection of the fraudulent ward structure delineation in Warri South council.

“We further advise the state governor and his political allies to stay away from the said campaign until this legitimate concern is addressed.”

The group added that Itsekiri indigenes who disregard the warning and participate in the campaign would be treated as enemies of the ethnic nation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any Itsekiri son or daughter who chooses to participate in the campaign against this collective position will be treated as an enemy of Itsekiri Nation.

“Our position is clear: No legitimate ward structure, no political participation,” the statement added.