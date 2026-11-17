Some 588 former councillors in Zamfara State who had threatened to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to stay in the party after the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, intervened.

Naija News reports that the former councillors, under the aegis of the Former Councillors Forum, met the minister at his home in Maradun on Monday to lay out their complaints.

Their chairman, Bello Abdullahi, explained that members of the forum, who served between 2011 and 2023 across the state’s 147 wards, were aggrieved over the state government’s non-payment of their entitlements.

“We planned to leave the APC for another political party because the present administration has abandoned us and refused to pay our allowances,” he said.

Responding, Matawalle pleaded with the group to drop the idea of leaving the party, describing them as key grassroots mobilisers.

“I have listened to all your complaints. I want you to be patient and remain in the APC,” he said.

The former governor said he would include them in campaign activities for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election and urged them to mobilise support for the party in their wards.

Abdullahi said the forum had changed its mind because of the minister’s commitment to grassroots politics.

“With the intervention of the minister, we are going to remain in the APC,” he said, pledging that members would work for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the state in 2027.