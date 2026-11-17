A former governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has called on President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, to call the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to order.

Naija News reports that Shinkafi made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday.

His call follows an alleged statement by Matawalle against former Zamfara governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

Matawalle reportedly said Yari failed to fulfil a promise to procure Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to support security operations in Zamfara State.

Reacting, Shinkafi argued that acquisition of military hardware was not as straightforward as purchasing ordinary vehicles, explaining that such transactions required due process and approval from the National Security Adviser, NSA, to safeguard national security.

He described Matawalle’s comments as unnecessary political attacks, insisting that the minister ought to understand the regulatory procedures involved in the procurement of military equipment by private individuals.

He said, “National security is a collective responsibility. Wealthy individuals and private organisations assist the government in procuring military hardware, vehicles, operational equipment and surveillance tools. The procurements must follow due process, mandatory regulatory procedures and be approved by the National Security Adviser.”

Shinkafi accused Matawalle of trying to turn Yari’s proposed contribution to the fight against banditry into a political controversy, describing the development as insensitive to the suffering of Zamfara residents.

He faulted the minister for allegedly using a political gathering at his residence in Gusau to criticise Yari over the unfulfilled promise.

According to him, Matawalle’s position as a serving Minister of State for Defence makes his public comments particularly troubling, especially at a time when political leaders should be working together to address insecurity.

He challenged Matawalle to publicly account for his own contributions to the fight against banditry in the state.

“I challenge Matawalle to provide evidence of his contribution to the fight against armed banditry in Zamfara State, which he rarely visits as Minister of State for Defence or as a successful businessman,” he said.

Turning the criticism against the minister, Shinkafi recalled Matawalle’s reported promise to deploy 1,200 naval personnel to establish a military camp at Bakalori Dam in Maradun Local Government Area.

He alleged that the commitment had remained unfulfilled for more than two years, despite the security challenges confronting the area.

Shinkafi further argued that establishing a military camp around Bayam Ruwa should be prioritised, alleging that the area had become a major location for bandits and stolen cattle.

He said it was contradictory for a minister entrusted with national security responsibilities to engage in political disputes with influential members of his party rather than concentrate on addressing insecurity.

He therefore called on President Tinubu, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the NSA to caution the minister against further public attacks on the senator.

“I urge Mr President, the First Lady and the National Security Adviser to call the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to order, as his unguarded utterances and outbursts against Senator Yari are unfair, unjust, disrespectful, disgusting and inappropriate for a minister of the Federal Republic,” he stated.