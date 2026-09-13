Bandits Abduct Five Islamic Clerics After Prayer At Residence Of Tinubu’s Campaign DG, Yari

Five Islamic clerics have reportedly been abducted after attending a prayer gathering at the residence of President Bola Tinubu’s Campaign Director-General, Senator Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Naija News learnt that a crisis reporter in the Northwest region, Bakatsine, made this known via 𝕏 on Saturday evening.

Bakatsine identified some of the clerics reportedly abducted as Imam Yahuza, the First Jumma’at Imam in Dogon Madacci, Magawata Abdullahi, the Second Jumma’at Imam in Dogon Madacci, Malam Shehu Dakko, Imam Bala Fagon, and Na’ibi Tasi’u of Tungar Nagudai, stressing that over 2,000 Islamic scholars and imams had assembled at Yari’s residence for special prayers ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bakatsine said the clerics had travelled from communities in Bakura and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas to attend the prayer gathering for peace, national unity and the success of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2027 elections.

While describing the abduction as disturbing, particularly because the clerics were gathered at the residence of a prominent political figure, Bakatsine said the incident further highlighted the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara, where bandit attacks and kidnappings have continued to affect communities.

He added, “If people can be abducted while attending a gathering at the residence of a prominent political figure, then where exactly are ordinary citizens supposed to feel safe?”

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the police or other security agencies have yet to issue any statement on the issue