No Foreign Govt Will Overturn Tinubu Administration – Matawalle Knocks Atiku

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has warned the opposition to desist from statements that could incite the public against the incumbent administration.

Naija News reports that the minister issued the warning on Friday in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan Wudil.

He asserted that national interest must always take precedence over partisan politics.

Matawalle berated the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, over his decision to engage a foreign lobbying firm to circulate decades-old documents relating to President Tinubu in the United States.

He maintained that such actions neither strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions nor contribute meaningful solutions to the country’s pressing socio-economic and security challenges.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Personal Assistant on Media, Ahmad Dan Wudil, the minister said opposition leaders should redirect their energies toward supporting government efforts aimed at tackling insecurity, fostering national unity and improving the welfare of Nigerians rather than embarking on campaigns designed to discredit the country abroad.

He stressed that the Presidency remains a sacred national institution and a symbol of Nigeria’s sovereignty that deserves respect irrespective of political affiliations or electoral differences.

According to the statement, “No foreign government or lobbying firm will determine Nigeria’s democratic choices or overturn the mandate freely bestowed on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Nigerian electorate.”

The minister further declared that Nigeria’s political disagreements must never be allowed to undermine the country’s global reputation, insisting that patriotic leaders should project the nation’s interests positively before the international community.

Matawalle noted that recent commendation by United States President Donald Trump on President Tinubu’s leadership, particularly regarding enhanced security cooperation and the fight against terrorism, demonstrates growing international confidence in Nigeria’s current direction.

He argued that such recognition should inspire national unity and collective support for ongoing reforms rather than encourage campaigns aimed at portraying the country negatively before foreign governments and institutions.

According to him, “Those promoting falsehoods and sponsoring divisive narratives against President Tinubu’s government should realise that such actions will ultimately rebound on them politically and morally, while Nigerians remain committed to safeguarding their democratic mandate.”

Matawalle also expressed confidence that no amount of foreign lobbying, misinformation or political mischief would diminish the confidence reposed in the Tinubu administration, insisting that the Nigerian people alone possess the constitutional authority to determine their leaders through the ballot box.

He therefore called on opposition politicians to embrace constructive engagement by presenting credible policy alternatives, supporting ongoing efforts to combat insecurity, strengthen peaceful coexistence and accelerate national development.