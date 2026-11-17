Former member of the House of Representatives, Senator Sumaila Kawu, has admitted that Nigerians, including Northerners, are unhappy with the country’s economic hardship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Kawu made this known on Tuesday while fielding questions on Arise Television’s The Morning Show.

Kawu expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could change the political narrative within 60 days if its members take the necessary steps to reconnect with Nigerians.

According to Kawu, the APC could regain public support if the government effectively communicates the benefits of President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Explaining the public dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s economic reforms, the APC chieftain said it was natural for people to disagree with government policies, particularly at the initial stages of implementation.

He said, “We are doing our best. I believe, and I know there are some challenges, more especially it has to do with the economic reality because of the reforms of Mr President.

“I believe that if we do the needful in 60 days, we will change the narration and we will reassure Nigerians that we have the capacity to challenge or to defeat the opposition.

“People are not happy because of the suffering. Therefore, I am saying let us talk to the people. Let us explain to them in detail that at the end, this is the benefit of these reforms.

“For the suffering of the people of today, people will be happy tomorrow. This is the message which I want us to take to the grassroots.”