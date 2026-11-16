2027: Biggest Incentive To Free, Fair Election Is ‘Rig And Die’ – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the biggest incentive for a free and fair election in the 2027 polls is the “rig and die” warning.

Naija News reports that some opposition figures have issued the warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its officials against rigging the forthcoming election.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Amadi said the threat of death through jungle justice deters rigging.

According to Amadi, prevention is better than cure because security agencies and the INEC are not prepared to prevent electoral malpractices in 2027.

He wrote: “The biggest incentive for free and fair elections is #riganddie

“Since neither @inecnigeria nor the security agencies are committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot box, prevention is better than cure.

“In a lawless society, which is what INEC and the government have turned election process in Nigeria into, a credible threat of death through jungle justice is the more credible incentive against rigging.

“Fear of death will force INEC staff to play by the rules. The alternative is to become a rule of law society and assure voters that the law is not tucked away inside the pocket of one Mr. Wike or one Mr Akpabio.”