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2027: Biggest Incentive To Free, Fair Election Is ‘Rig And Die’ – Sam Amadi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Sam Amadi
Sam Amadi

Key Takeaways

  • Sam Amadi, Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, described the “rig and die” warning as the biggest incentive for free and fair elections in 2027.
  • In a Monday post on X, Amadi alleged that INEC and security agencies were not committed to protecting the ballot.
  • As an alternative, Amadi called for a rule-of-law society where voters can trust that powerful individuals do not control the law.

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has said the biggest incentive for a free and fair election in the 2027 polls is the “rig and die” warning.

Naija News reports that some opposition figures have issued the warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and its officials against rigging the forthcoming election.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Monday, Amadi said the threat of death through jungle justice deters rigging.

According to Amadi, prevention is better than cure because security agencies and the INEC are not prepared to prevent electoral malpractices in 2027.

He wrote: “The biggest incentive for free and fair elections is #riganddie

“Since neither @inecnigeria nor the security agencies are committed to protecting the sanctity of the ballot box, prevention is better than cure.

“In a lawless society, which is what INEC and the government have turned election process in Nigeria into, a credible threat of death through jungle justice is the more credible incentive against rigging.

“Fear of death will force INEC staff to play by the rules. The alternative is to become a rule of law society and assure voters that the law is not tucked away inside the pocket of one Mr. Wike or one Mr Akpabio.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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