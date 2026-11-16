‘I Will Rather Vote Tinubu’ – Sam Amadi Tackles El-Rufai, Makinde

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has criticised politicians opposing President Bola Tinubu’s second term because they gained nothing from his administration.

He stated that he would rather pledge his support for Tinubu rather than vote for politicians who are angry because they were not compensated for their political loyalty.

Naija News reports that Amadi stated this while reacting to the political positions of some prominent politicians, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, he argued that politicians who turned against Tinubu because they failed to receive personal benefits from his administration lacked basic morality.

He said, “Anyone who is fighting Tinubu because Tinubu did not deliver his promises to him or her does not appeal to me, from El-Rufai to Kassim Ibrahim, to Makinde.

“I will rather vote for Tinubu than a person who is against Tinubu because he did not get compensated. That is morally reprehensible.”

Amadi further criticised politicians who abandon their previous political positions after feeling unfairly treated and subsequently align with opposing camps.

He said such political decisions reflected a lack of basic moral principles, insisting that his position was informed by his personal commitment to morality.

“I guess, it is the same with people leaving their former political positions because they were not treated well and supporting the opposite camp. Both lack basic morality for me.

“Do not forget, I am a moralist,” he added