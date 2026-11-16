Gov. Radda’s ADC, CSO, Went At Night To Destroy Tinubu’s Billboards In Katsina – Masari

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political and Other Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, has accused some aides of the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, of destroying the President’s billboards in the state.

Masari alleged that the Governor’s ADC and Chief Security Officer (CSO), led thugs to destroy President Tinubu’s billboards in the state.

Naija News reports that the presidential media aide made the allegation in a recent interview with BBC Hausa.

He said the billboards destroyed were mounted by him, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and other presidential appointees.

According to Masari, the billboards featured Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Radda, former governors Aminu Masari and Shehu Shema, as well as other political figures.

He added that the destruction occurred after some individuals working with the governor erected billboards featuring Radda without including the President.

“Whether the governor knew about it or not, his ADC and Chief Security Officer (CSO), who is a police officer, went out at night and led thugs to destroy the President’s billboards. Allah does not allow injustice to go unpunished. Their fellow police officers caught them,” he said.

The presidential aide, who stated that he is not sure if Governor Radda is aware of the action of his aides, maintained that he had no personal disagreement with the Governor, though the governor might have grievances against him.

He insisted that nobody could stop political activities in support of Tinubu in Katsina State.

“I have no misunderstanding with the governor, although he may have one with me. What I cannot accept is anyone saying that the President cannot be campaigned for in Katsina State. I made it clear that whoever thinks that way is mistaken and cannot stop it,” he said.

The presidential aide also dismissed allegations that he had been using his influence in Abuja to control political affairs in Katsina or influence the removal and replacement of government appointees.

He described the accusations as unjust, adding that he is not part of the removal or replacement of any political appointee.

“In the first place, that is not true. I did not ask for the removal or replacement of any minister. Alhamdulillah, God is my witness, and the President is also my witness. It is unjust to accuse me of being responsible for removing one person and replacing him with another,” he said.

Despite the political fued, Masari acknowledged that Radda had recorded some achievements since assuming office, adding that he has no regrets about supporting him to be Governor.

Masari, however, blamed people around Radda for escalating the political tension in the state, arguing that the governor had no reason to engage in a political confrontation with other stakeholders.