Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has launched an attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing him as an attention seeker.

Fayose claimed that Obasanjo is overrated and that he believes no one could be better than him.

Naija News reports that the former Governor made the claim on Monday during an interview on TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout, where he reacted to Obasanjo’s criticism of the Tinubu administration, particularly his claim that the reforms had significantly worsened the living conditions of Nigerians.

Fayose accused Obasanjo of always criticising successive administrations, including those of former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

“We are overrating an Obasanjo. That’s the truth. We are overrating an Obasanjo. It’s his style. Nobody gets it done better than Obasanjo in life. If anybody wants to talk, it’s either Obasanjo or nobody,” Fayose said.

He claimed that Obasanjo’s influence is overrated, citing what he described as unsuccessful efforts to secure political support for his daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo.

Fayose claimed Obasanjo had approached former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, to help persuade him to support his daughter’s governorship ambition.

The former Governor, however, added that Obasanjo had the right to criticise those in government but insisted that such criticism should be accompanied by practical solutions.

“Criticising is good. I criticise people. But you must equally provide a solution, not just running your mouth to say that Obasanjo says this because you have a name, because you are a former president,” he said.

On the criticisms of the Bola Tinubu administration by Obasanjo, Fayose said the President should be allowed to govern without undue interference from his predecessors.

He cited the 2003 military operation in Odi, Bayelsa State, under Obasanjo, arguing that the former president should not lecture the current administration on the handling of security challenges.

Fayose insisted that Tinubu had paid his dues in politics.

“Criticising is good. I criticise people. But you must equally provide a solution, not just running your mouth to say that Obasanjo says this because you have a name, because you are a former president,” he said.