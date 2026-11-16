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2027: ‘Makinde Has No Right To Say Tinubu Should Resign About 50 Days Before Election’ – Abati

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati
Veteran Journalist, Reuben Abati

Key Takeaways

  • Reuben Abati criticised Oyo State Governor and APM presidential candidate Seyi Makinde for asking President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 election.
  • Makinde warned through his campaign organisation that Tinubu’s continued re-election ambition could heighten political tensions and worsen Nigeria’s existing challenges.
  • Speaking on ARISE Television, Abati said Makinde could not enforce his demand and described it as political talk unlikely to affect Tinubu.

Former presidential media aide, Reuben Abati, has slammed Oyo State Governor cum Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Seyi Makinde, over his remarks against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Abati’s criticism follows Makinde’s remark that Tinubu should withdraw from the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement, through his campaign organisation, Makinde warned that President Tinubu’s continued re-election ambition could heighten political tensions and worsen the country’s existing challenges.

However, Abati, during ARISE Television’s ‘Morning Show’, said the governor has no right to demand the president’s resignation, especially as the 2027 election approaches.

Abati described Makinde’s remark as mere political talk which does not affect the president.

He said, “The presidential candidate of the APM, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, is in the opposition. He has no right to say that President Bola Tinubu should resign.

“He is just expressing an opinion that is entirely personal to him. He is not in a position to enforce that suggestion. It is just political talk, which is likely to have no effect.

“Suggesting that President Bola Tinubu should resign about 50 days before the election is completely beside the point because of the momentum that you can see on the part of the APC.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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